 Gwalior Engineer Dies In Germany; 4 Days On, Family Awaits His Body, Writes To PMO
Gwalior Engineer Dies In Germany; 4 Days On, Family Awaits His Body, Writes To PMO

Praneet's father has written letters to the PM office, both the union ministers from Gwalior as well as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring his son's body back.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): For the past four days, the family of a deceased software engineer, who passed away in Germany, has been anxiously awaiting his body in Gwalior. Despite their efforts, they have encountered obstacles in repatriating the body. Praneet Rathore's father has expressed frustration, claiming that both the company he worked for, and local authorities have not been cooperative in facilitating the return of his son's remains. Consequently, he has reached out to various authorities, including the Prime Minister's Office, union ministers from Gwalior, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking their intervention and assistance in this distressing situation.

Praneet Rathore, son of Babu Singh Rathore, who lives in Lalitpur Colony, Gwalior, was working as software engineer in a private company in Munich, Germany for the last 3 years. After returning home on the night of August 13, Praneet went to sleep. 

The next morning, his wife Neelam Rathore tried to wake him up but Praneet did not respond. She, then, called a doctor who declared him dead. After this, Praneet’s body was kept in a mortuary. Praneet’s father said that he has made every possible effort to bring his son’s body back to India but to no avail. “My daughter-in-law Neelam Rathore and her 7-year-old son are also in Munich, who are now completely alone,” he said. 

MLA Sikarwar jumps in to help

Now, Praneet’s father has sought help from the government writing letters to the PMO Office, Ministry of External Affairs, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

MLA Satish Sikarwar has also made tweets in this regard tagging CM Chouhan. 

