 Bhopal's Rahul Nema To Appear On Hot Seat At Amitabh Bachchan's KBC
Rahul is Assistant manager in Shahpura branch of Madhya Pradesh Grameen Bank and has a height of less than 3 feet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Less Than 3ft Tall Bhopal Bank Manager Rahul Nema All Set To Appear On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a moment of pride for all Bhopalites, city's Rahul Nema will be seen on the hot seat of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), opposite legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Bank manager Rahul Nema can be seen in the show’s promo which will air on Friday and Saturday.  Rahul is Assistant manager in Shahpura branch of Madhya Pradesh Grameen Bank and has a height of less than 3 feet. 

In the promo, actor Amitabh Bachchan is also seen praising 31-year-old Rahul. Bachchan can be heard saying that it is a matter of fortune to have Rahul on the show. 

'Impossible to stop Rahul'

Sitting on the hot seat of KBC, Rahul can be seen saying, “It is not only difficult but impossible to catch the don (a popular dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don movie). Similarly, stopping Rahul is not only difficult... it is just impossible.”

He further says, “I have not given up, I am just going on.” 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rahul's companions are praising Rahul in the promo. Due to his low height, Rahul’s relatives can be seen carrying him in their lap. Rahul has also mentioned having 360 fractures during the TV show.

Rahul’s father is also in a government job. He is not married yet.

