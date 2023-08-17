 MP: Change In Air As Elections Inch Closer: Narottam Mishra Reacts To Diggy's 'Bajrang Dal Have Some Good People Too' Comment
Narottam Mishra said that Congress' Eye flu is getting clear gradually as they are now seeing some good people in Bajrang Dal.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As a debate over the Bajrang Dal has broken out between the BJP and Congress, politics in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has heated up.

A day after former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said Bajrang Dal would not be banned in MP (if the Congress forms the government), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at the Congress leaders. Responding to Digvijaya Singh's statement that "there may be some good people also in Bajrang Dal", Mishra said things have started changing as elections are getting closer.

article-image

'Congress' Eye Flu Getting Clear'

"Eye flu (of Congress) is getting clear gradually. Today they are seeing some good people in Bajrang Dal, soon they will see that all people associated with it are Rashtra Bhakts," Mishra said. Hitting out at Congress veterans Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, Mishra further said, "They have started participating in Kawad Yatra and religious kathas are being organised. When there is elections, the Congress leaders start doing this," he added.

Organising religious programmes, Mishra was referring to four-day 'Ram Katha' of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Kamal Nath's home district Chhindwara held in the first week of this month. "I have already made this statement that forgot about banning Bajrang Dal in MP, you can't even think of it," Mishra said while briefing the media on Thursday.

