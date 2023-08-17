Indore: CUET-UG Counselling Begins At DAVV | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling for admissions to nearly 25 undergraduate courses offered by DAVV teaching departments started on Thursday.

On the first day of counselling, the university has invited ST Open category students up to AIR-133, SC Open category students up to AIR-285, OBC Open category students up to AIR-450 and EWS category students up to AIR-180.

While unreserved category students up to AIR-1100 have been called for counselling on Friday, the university invited UR students from AIR-1101 to AIR-2000.

Meanwhile, the university also declared the merit list of CUET-PG counselling for August 23 and 24.

More than 6000 had registered

Notably, more than 6,000 candidates had registered for CUET counselling for admission to nearly 45 courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The courses include 25 undergraduate programmes and 15 MBA programmes.

DAVV accepts scores of the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to professional UG and PG courses. This is the second year that the university participated in CUET for admission to UG and PG programmes.

