 MP Viral Video: Mandla DM Shares Plate With Mid-Day Meal Cook; 'Not A Single Morsel Taken,' Netizens Comment
In the video, it can be seen that both DM Sidan and the cook are sitting side-by-side and eating food from the same plate.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media, where district magistrate of Mandla, Saloni Sidan, was seen sharing the plate with a cook of mid-day meal. The video shows both-- DM Sidan and the cook sitting next to each other on the carpet. Both were seen engrossed in some discussion as the duo mix rice and curry with hands.

The video also attracted various kinds of comments both in favor and in opposition. Scrolling down the comments, a user Karamveer was seen supporting the DM for her initiative saying, “India needs this kind of collector.”

The video shows the district magistrate mixing the food with her hands as the cook takes a bite. However, in the 45-second clip DM Sidan was hardly seen taking a morsel from the plate. Though once she licked her fingers as she mixed rice and curry.

Noticing this, another social media user took a jibe at the video, commenting, “In a video of 45 seconds, not a single morsel went down the throat.”

Another Incident When IAS Officer Fried "Bhajiya" For Hungry Children

Earlier in March 2023, a video of an IAS cooking 'bhajiya' for hungry school students went viral on social media.

In fact, a heritage walk was organised in the district to promote tourism in which district officials took school children to various historical places. While the trip was on, children started feeling hungry.

The official sensing the hunger of children went to the cooks who were preparing breakfast for the children. There the officer came to know that the cooks are short of hands.

Reacting to the same. the IAS officer extended his help and fried 'bhajiya' for the children, seeing this the zila panchayat CEO also followed the suit.

