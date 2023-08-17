Bhopal: IRS Officer’s Wife Priyanka, Critic Of Kathavachak Lodhi Get Tickets

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first list released by the BJP has surprised many leaders of the party.

It was beyond the imagination of any of them that the first list will be declared nearly 100 days ahead of the election.

It was the first major decision of the party after Home Minister Amit Shah took over the command of the election in the state.

The list indicates that many more surprising decisions will break the surface in the coming days.

The central leadership of the party seems to have done many experiments before declaring the first list. Instead of giving a ticket to Mamta Meena, the party has kept its faith in Priyanka Meena.

Although Priyanka lost Panchayat member’s election to Manta Meena, the BJP has given her a ticket from Chachoura Assembly constituency . Priyanka joined the BJP only six months ago.

Her husband is an IRS officer in Delhi. Similarly, Rajkumar Karraye, who defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP in the morning, has been given a ticket from Lanji constituency in the evening. Rajkumar was with the BJP, but since he did not get a ticket last time, he joined the AAP.

The BJP took a risk in selecting candidate from Pichhore constituency. Preetam Lodhi, who made controversial statements against a religious preacher, has been given a ticket from this constituency.

After his comments, the BJP expelled him from the party, but he was taken back because of former chief minister Uma Bharti’s pressure.

Losers, too, get tickets

There are a few seats for which the BJP did not have strong candidates, so it has counted on some leaders who lost the election last time. They are: Madhu Verma from Rau, Atmaram Patel from Kasrawad, Lal Singh Arya from Gohad, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Lakhan from Pathria, Rajesh Verma from Gunnour, Surendra Singh Gaharwar from Chitrakoot, Omprakash Dhruve from Shahpur, Nanabhau Mahaud from Sansaur, Mahendra Singh Chouhan from Bhainsadehi, Nirmala Bhuria from Petlawad and Nagar Singh Chouhan from Alirajpur.

First list contains names of four women

The first list contains the names of five women, who are Sarla Yadav from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur and Nirmala Bhuria from Petlawad.

CM, VD congratulate

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma congratulated all the candidates after the release of the first list. Since the party has kept confidence in the candidates, they should work hard to win the election, Chouhan said. Sharma congratulated the candidates for getting tickets and expressed gratitude to the party leadership and promised to work for its victory in the upcoming election.