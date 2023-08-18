WATCH: Scindia Loyalist Samandar Patel Leaves In 1200-Car Convoy To Rejoin Congress In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scindia supporter and BJP leader from Javad area in Neemuch, Samandar Patel has left for Bhopal to officially join Congress on Friday. Showcasing his strength as he exits BJP, Patel left from Neemuch, in a 1200-vehicle convoy, fully loaded with 5000 supporters.

Though, his announcement to return to Congress came a week ago, he chose to officially join the party on Friday-- a day after BJP released the list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Massive boost for Congress and set back for BJP in Madhya Pradesh as close Scindia confidante Sh. Samandar Patel on the way to Bhopal to join congress party.



Sh. Patel alongwith his 5000 supporters are coming from over 1200 vehicles to show his strength and join congress. pic.twitter.com/2lezg0Vnxg — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) August 18, 2023

Scindia Supporters On 'Leaving Spree'

This is not the first time when a Scindia supporter has left to rejoin Congress. In June, Shivpuri BJP vice-president Rakesh Gupta--another Scindia supporter joined Congress, stating he was not given deserved respect in the saffron party. Similarly, Baijnath Singh Yadav, exited BJP and rejoined Congress.

