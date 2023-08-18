 WATCH: Scindia Loyalist Samandar Patel Leaves In 1200-Car Convoy To Rejoin Congress In Bhopal
WATCH: Scindia Loyalist Samandar Patel Leaves In 1200-Car Convoy To Rejoin Congress In Bhopal

Patel was a close confidant of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in past.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scindia supporter and BJP leader from Javad area in Neemuch, Samandar Patel has left for Bhopal to officially join Congress on Friday. Showcasing his strength as he exits BJP, Patel left from Neemuch, in a 1200-vehicle convoy, fully loaded with 5000 supporters.

MP: In 1st List, BJP Gives Tickets To 12 Candidates Who Lost 2018 Elections
Though, his announcement to return to Congress came a week ago, he chose to officially join the party on Friday-- a day after BJP released the list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Scindia Supporters On 'Leaving Spree'

This is not the first time when a Scindia supporter has left to rejoin Congress. In June, Shivpuri BJP vice-president Rakesh Gupta--another Scindia supporter joined Congress, stating he was not given deserved respect in the saffron party. Similarly, Baijnath Singh Yadav, exited BJP and rejoined Congress.

