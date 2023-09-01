MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In Ujjain

WATCH: BJYM Vice President Thrashed In Middle Of Market Over Suspicion Of Bribery | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Youth Wing workers allegedly thrashed their party vice president with 'chappal' (slippers) in the middle of a market in Mahidpur of Ujjain district in broad daylight of Thursday. The video is being widely circulated on the social media. All three-- the two accused party workers and their vice president were taken into police custody.

In the viral video, the BJP youth workers beat Mahidpur rural vice president of Ujjain’s BJP, Pallav Porwal with chappals being beaten with slippers. When Porwal tried to escape, one of the accused picked a pipe and tried to beat him with it.

As per the information, the BJYM workers have accused him of bribery. They alleged he would demand money from people to get their works done. Enraged, the two youth wing workers allegedly thrashed him in mid of the road in broad day light on Thursday.

Also, the incident took place in the main market. As soon as they received information, police rushed to the spot and took control of the matter.

Currently, Porwal and the other two BJP workers are in custody.

