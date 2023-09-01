 MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In Ujjain

MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In Ujjain

Currently, Porwal and the other two BJP workers are in custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: BJYM Vice President Thrashed In Middle Of Market Over Suspicion Of Bribery | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Youth Wing workers allegedly thrashed their party vice president with 'chappal' (slippers) in the middle of a market in Mahidpur of Ujjain district in broad daylight of Thursday. The video is being widely circulated on the social media. All three-- the two accused party workers and their vice president were taken into police custody.

In the viral video, the BJP youth workers beat Mahidpur rural vice president of Ujjain’s BJP, Pallav Porwal with chappals being beaten with slippers. When Porwal tried to escape, one of the accused picked a pipe and tried to beat him with it.

Read Also
MP: Medical Examination Reveals Neurological Disorders and Partial Blindness in Ailing Leopard...
article-image

As per the information, the BJYM workers have accused him of bribery. They alleged he would demand money from people to get their works done. Enraged, the two youth wing workers allegedly thrashed him in mid of the road in broad day light on Thursday.

Also, the incident took place in the main market. As soon as they received information, police rushed to the spot and took control of the matter. 

Currently, Porwal and the other two BJP workers are in custody. 

Read Also
Indore: 3-Coach Metro Train Arrives, Trial Run In September
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...

MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...

MP: Medical Examination Reveals Neurological Disorders and Partial Blindness in Ailing Leopard...

MP: Medical Examination Reveals Neurological Disorders and Partial Blindness in Ailing Leopard...

MP: 5 Cattle Smugglers Held For Transporting Bulls To Jharkhand

MP: 5 Cattle Smugglers Held For Transporting Bulls To Jharkhand

MP Election 2023: A Few More Congress, BJP MLAs May Hop Their Parties For Tickets In Panna,...

MP Election 2023: A Few More Congress, BJP MLAs May Hop Their Parties For Tickets In Panna,...

Indore: Absconding Accused Arrested For Attempted Killing

Indore: Absconding Accused Arrested For Attempted Killing