MP Monsoon Update: Hot & Humid Weather To Continue This Weekend; Expect Rains From Next Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in 2023's Madhya Pradesh monsoon, the temperatures have risen up to 37 degrees celsius. On Thursday, the temperature recorded in Gwalior and Sidhi was 37 degrees, while the other 31 districts of the state are witnessing a heat of 30 degrees.

Due to the monsoon break in Madhya Pradesh, the effect of heat and humidity has increased over time. It was hot and humid in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain. The weather will be similar on Friday as well.

According to the meteorological department, a few local systems are currently active. This may result in light drizzle or moderate-heavy rain at isolated places. Two systems can become active from 4-5 September.

Also, more than 1.25 inches of rain was recorded in Sagar on Thursday amid the monsoon break in the state which started from 25th August, which was expected to end on 1-2 September. But it has extended till 4-5 september.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that due to the new system, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh and the rains can last from 18 to 19 September.

Weather In Last 24 Hours

The intense heat and humidity of the state actiavted the local systems due to which it rained 1.25 inches in Sagar. At the same time, light rain occurred in Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Agar-Malwa. Heat is still persiisting in remaining districts.

The temperature reached 37 degrees in Gwalior and Sidhi. Apart from this, in Bhopal, Betul, Datia, Guna, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Rewa and others the mercury remained at 30 degrees or more.

15% Less Rainfall In MP

Due to lack of rain in the state, the figures of normal rainfall are decreasing. So far the state has received 15% less rainfall than normal. 12% and 15% less in the eastern and western part respectively.

Narmadapuram recieved the maximum rainfall which was recorded as 41 inches.

It has rained more than 37.53 inches in Seoni, 35 inches in Mandla-Jabalpur and 34 inches in Dindori.

Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen and Narmadapuram have recorded 28 inches or more rainfall.

In Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha the figure is more than 24 inches.

Districts With Lesser Rains

Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, Gwalior have received the least rainfall. Here the figure is less than 20 inches.

Weather In Next 24 Hours

Light drizzle may occur in many cities including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur. The effect of heat and humidity will also be seen here. In Gwalior, Ujjain also the mercury is expected to be 30 degrees or more.

Weather Condition In 5 Big Cities

Bhopal: Light drizzle may occur. There is no forecast of heavy rain.

Indore: Sunny-shaded weather can remain. There is no chance of heavy rain.

Gwalior: The weather is expected to be similar to the last two days here. The day temperature can remain more than 35 degrees.

Jabalpur: The weather will change here. Light drizzle is possible.

Ujjain: The effect of heat will be visible. There is no chance of rain.

