Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ Fate To Be Decided In 4 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The future of Congress candidates who aspire to contest Assembly elections will be decided in next four days. Former chief minister Kamal Nath, general secretary incharge of state Randeep Singh Surjewala and Screening Committee Chairman Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will hold a meeting with party leaders from Saturday.

From Saturday to Tuesday (September 5), the leaders will hold meetings with the different leaders to find out suitable candidates for Assembly elections.

On Saturday, Surejewala will hold meeting with district Congress presidents at MPCC office. At the meeting, he will take feedback on party’s situation in their respective districts. The District Congress Committee presidents will hand over the list of aspirants in closed envelopes to Surjewala. The envelopes will be placed at the meeting of screening committee.

All the senior and top leaders will be present at another meeting at 11 am. Surjewala and Jitendra Singh will then meet other party delegations. The members of the screening committee Ajay Singh Lallu and MP Satyagiri Ulka will also be present. On Friday, the leaders reached Bhopal to attend meetings.

