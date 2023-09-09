 Bhopal: Medical Teachers Celebrate With Dance As State Cabinet Approves DACP Scheme For Grade Pay (WATCH)
Bhopal: Medical Teachers Celebrate With Dance As State Cabinet Approves DACP Scheme For Grade Pay (WATCH)

Bhopal: Medical Teachers Celebrate With Dance As State Cabinet Approves DACP Scheme For Grade Pay (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Government Hospital Doctors were on strike this years in Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To pacify the protesting doctors ahead of polls, state cabinet has approved Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP)-- a scheme regarding promotion and salaries revision on Saturday. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become 8th state to implement DACP.

As soon as the decision was approved, the medical teacher's association of Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College danced their hearts out on dhol beats.

Government had made high power committee

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured medical teachers association for implementation of DAPC during inauguration of new building of Hamidia Hospital. DAPC is for January –February for it.  Government had made high power committee to look into fulfillment of Medical Teachers Association. 

The implementation of the DACP assures allopathic doctors the benefit of increase in the grade pay of the doctors after 4, 9, 13 and 20 years of the service irrespective of whether they get promotions or not.

MP Teachers Association state president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “ Cabinet has approved DAPC implementation. now demand has been fulfilled and MP  has become 8th state in country where DAPC has been implemented. Now medical teachers will be getting salaries hike benefits irrespective of whether they get promotions or not.”

