Indore At Its Best: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs, Officials & Residents Sweep City Roads On Off Day Of Safai Mitras

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and other officials took charge of the city's cleanliness on the birth anniversary of Valmiki Samaj's Lord Shri Goga on Saturday as all Safai Mitras went on leave for celebration.

The mayor held a meeting in the morning to honour all Safai Mitras for keeping Indore 'Swacch'. The cleanliness public participation campaign was started from Rajwada by Commissioner Harshika Singh and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and also administered the oath of cleanliness.

Regional ward councilors, public representatives as well as Municipal Corporation officials, representatives of social, religious, banking, resident, educational and various organizations participated in the cleanliness campaign across 85 wards of the city.

Keeping Indore Swacch

On this occasion, Mayor Bhargav, Commissioner, Harshika Singh and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya swept Rajwada, Shiv Vilas Palace, Gurudwara Road, Aada Bazar Gopal Mandir and surrounding areas and collected garbage.

During this, Regional Councilor Rupali Petharkar, Additional Commissioner Siddharth Jain, Deoghar Darwai, Mahesh Sharma and officials of various organizations participated in the cleaning campaign.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Council member Shri Rajesh Udawat, officials of NGOs and other organizations participated in the cleaning campaign by sweeping Palasia Square, AB Road, Greater Kailash Road and surrounding areas.

MLA Ramesh Mendola, Chairman Munna Lal Yadav, Mayor Council Member Rajendra Rathod, Councilor Rupesh Devalia, Manoj Mishra and other public representatives inaugurated the cleanliness campaign in Pardesi Pura Square, Patnipura, LIG, Atal Dwar area.

Similarly, former MLA Mr. Sudarshan Gupta, health in-charge Mr. Ashwini Shukla and Mayor Council member Mr. Niranjan Singh Chauhan participated in the cleanliness campaign by sweeping brooms in Bada Ganpati, Ganeshganj, MG Road, Jinsi intersection area in the morning. MLA Shri Mahendra Hardiya, Mayor Council Member Shri Nandkishore Pahadia along with 56 shop organization cleaned the area around 56 shops. Cleaning was done in Bhanwar Kuva area by former Idea President Shri Madhu Verma and Additional Commissioner Shri Abhay Rajan Gaonkar.

