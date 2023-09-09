Bhopal: Cabinet Nod To Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Saturday gave approval to implement Madhya Pradesh Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023. The proposal seeking implementation of CM Ladli Behna Awas Yojana was also approved.

Madhya Pradesh Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023 has been brought following guidelines issued by apex court. The scheme vouches for relief and rehabilitation of victims and their dependents.

If the crowd comprising five or more people indulge in violence against a person on the basis of religion, caste, sex, birth place, language, eating habit, political leaning and other counts, then such offences will come under purview of the scheme.

In another major decision, cabinet doubled the honorarium of guest teachers. The honorarium of category 1 guest teachers has been increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 9,000. The honorarium of category 2 guest teachers has been hiked to Rs 14,000 from Rs 7,000. The honorarium of category 3 guest teachers has been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

The honorarium of 2.10 lakh cooks under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana has been also doubled to Rs 4,000 from Rs 2,000 per month. A sum of Rs 714. 79 crore has been earmarked under the scheme for 2024-25.

Medhavi Vidhyarti Yojana

For students aspiring to get higher education after clearing JEE, cabinet has taken a decision under Medhavi Vidhyarti Yojana.

Earlier, students were able to get the benefit of scheme who were getting cut off rank of 1.5 lakh. Now cabinet has abolished this cap to allow students below 1.5 lakh rank to get the benefit of scheme in which government bears expenditure of study of students coming from poor financial background.

Ladli Behna Awas Yojana

In order to provide houses to those who could not get houses under Pradhan Mantrai Awas Yojana, cabinet gave permission for implementation of CM Ladli Behna Awas Yojana.