 CM Shivraj Extends Gratitude To Mahakal For Much-Needed Rains In MP, Performs 'Rudra Abhishek' With Wife Sadhna
At the temple he worshiped the presiding deity of rain in a gesture to thank God as the rain break in the state has finally ended.

FPJ Web Desk Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj With Wife Sandhya Reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple To Thank Rain Deity  | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife Sandhya Singh, on Monday, returned to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to express his gratitude for the much-needed rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. A few days ago, CM Chouhan had visited the temple and offered prayers for showers in the state, as the farmers complained severe crop loss due to scanty rainfall.

As Lord Shiva heard his prayers, he returned to Mahakal to extend his gratitude.

article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wife Sandhya Singh at Nandi Hall of Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjian

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wife Sandhya Singh at Nandi Hall of Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjian | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh had witnessed a significantly long monsoon break in the month of August. The scarcity of rains lead to a drought-like situation in many districts of the state. Farmers were disheartened after the loss of their crops. 

At present, the state is witnessing a good rainfall. Also, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal on Sunday has predicted heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh as a result of a cyclonic circulation over central MP.

Earlier, on last Monday, Chouhan performed a Maharudra Anushthan with the participation of 66 Brahmins. Ritual included the chanting of 1,331 Rudra mantras. The rituals were conducted in the presence of Lord Mahakal in the Nandi Mandapam of the temple.

article-image

