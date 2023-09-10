 MP Selected Patwaris Launch Digital Protest Carrying Books & Bowls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Selected Patwaris Launch Digital Protest Carrying Books & Bowls

MP Selected Patwaris Launch Digital Protest Carrying Books & Bowls

Protesters are uploading their photos with books and bowl in hands (symbolic begging).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
MP Selected Patwaris Launch Digital Protest Carrying Books & Bowls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who have cleared patwari examination launched digital protest on Sunday to demand that they should be recruited on post with immediate effect.

Protesters are uploading their photos with books and bowl in hands (symbolic begging). Few days back, patwaris had assembled at Neelam Park to press for their demand.

Police had driven them out and misbehaved with them. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put the recruitment process on hold after irregularities.

However, High Court, principal bench in Jabalpur, instructed state government not to put entire recruitment process on hold for long time. Bhupendra Singh, one of select candidate of Patwari recruitment, said,

“We have launched digital protest on social media. Photographs of protesters carrying books and bowls (symbolic begging) are being uploaded in social media. We will intensify agitation.”

Read Also
MP: Class XII Students To Get Laptops If They Score 60% Plus In Class XII Exams, Says CM Chouhan;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC