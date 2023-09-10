MP Selected Patwaris Launch Digital Protest Carrying Books & Bowls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who have cleared patwari examination launched digital protest on Sunday to demand that they should be recruited on post with immediate effect.

Protesters are uploading their photos with books and bowl in hands (symbolic begging). Few days back, patwaris had assembled at Neelam Park to press for their demand.

Police had driven them out and misbehaved with them. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put the recruitment process on hold after irregularities.

However, High Court, principal bench in Jabalpur, instructed state government not to put entire recruitment process on hold for long time. Bhupendra Singh, one of select candidate of Patwari recruitment, said,

“We have launched digital protest on social media. Photographs of protesters carrying books and bowls (symbolic begging) are being uploaded in social media. We will intensify agitation.”

