MP Viral Video: 2 Booked For Tampering Union Min Tomar's Slogans From ‘Zindabad’ To ‘Murdabad’ In BJP's Vikas Yatra

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons have been arrested for allegdly tampering with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's video during Vikas Yatra in Sheopur. The accused allegedly replaced 'Zindabad' with 'Murdabad' in the union minister's clip. One accused is still on run.

According to the information, three youths allegedly Tomar's voice as he raised slogans during the BJP's 'jan Aashirwad Yatra' and changed 'Zindabad' to 'Murdabad'. The accused then posted the video on social media, which later went viral.

Video made viral

According to the police, five days ago, when Tomar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were taking the Vikas Yatra from Sheopur to Morena, they raised slogans of 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' during the speech on the way. The accused Ashok Gaur, Sumer Rawat and Ganesh Rawat changed the sound of 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' to 'Narendra Modi Murdabad' by editing it and made this video viral on social media.

After the video went viral on social media, the BJP leader complained about it to the Kotwali police station. Based on the complaint, when the police investigated it, it was found to be completely fake.

Case registered under section 505

Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadaun said that a case has been registered against three accused under section 505. Two accused have been arrested and one is still absconding and is being searched.

Sheopur SDOP Rajeev Kumar Gupta said that these three accused had tampered with the video of the Union Minister's speech and sloganeering during the Vikas Yatra by changing the voice and made it viral on social media, for which an FIR has been registered against them. . Two have been arrested.

