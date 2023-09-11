Pandit Pradeep Mishra Reaches Indore For Shivcharcha, Thousands Of Devotees Across States Throng Event

Storyteller Predeep Mishra Reaches Indore To Conduct One-Day Shivcharcha, Thousands Of Devotess Participate From MP And Other States | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra alias “Sehore wale baba,” a religious orator and storyteller reached Indore on Monday for a one-day 'Shivcharcha'. Thousands of devotees from across states reached the city for his event. Mishra reached Indore at 10am in a helicopter and went straight to Geeta Bhawan intersection. He garlanded the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar firstly and then headed to the pandal to start the Shivcharcha.

Pintu Namdev |

Following which, he headed to Kanadia Road of Bengali Square to start to Shivcharcha. The Shivcharcha started at 1 PM and will continue to 4 PM near the Essar Petrol Pump.

Thousands of devotees, on the other hand, surrounded the kathavachak at Geeta Bhawan square with great joy and enthusiasm. Also, a myriad of them participated in the Shivcharcha with great devotion.

According to information, former MLA Satyanarayan Patel sent invitation letters along with yellow rice to every house in Indore Assembly Constituency No. 5 for this Shivcharcha. Also, he visited all the Shiv temples and requested all the priests to participate in the same.

In the preparations, a waterproof dome was being built for the event to safeguard the same from the rains. Various facilities were made available in the pandal including six parking lots, water, toilets, CCTV cameras, LED screens and others.

Also, ambulances, medicines, a team of doctors and fire brigade had also been equipped in the pandal to avoid any untoward incident.

The entire event will also be telecast live on Aastha Channel, Digiana MP News and Red Line News.

According to sources, to participate in the one-day Shiv Charcha in Indore, people from many districts of Chhindwara, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have arrived at the pandal on Sunday’s night itself.

All of them were provided accommodation and food facilities by Shri Geeta Rameshwaram Trust.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)