 MP News: Bus Carrying Students To Exam Centre Catches Fire At Chhindwara-Jabalpur Route
The fire is believed to have been caused by sparks generated when the bus's rear tire burst.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A Chhindwara to Jabalpur bound bus carrying students, caught fire near Chauraj on Monday. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the accident. Prima facie probe reveals the tyre burst triggered fire in the bus. All passengers, primarily students en route to Jabalpur for exams, were safely evacuated from the bus.

A major disaster was prevented with the coordinated efforts of the passengers and the bus staff.

Local authorities and emergency services responded promptly to the scene, extinguishing the fire and ensuring the safety of passengers.

An official inquiry into the incident has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the tire burst and the subsequent fire.

The fire left no chance to retrieve luggage from the bus's trunk, as the flames quickly escalated after the bus came to a halt.

