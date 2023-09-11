MP News: Bus Carrying Students To Exam Centre Catches Fire At Chhindwara-Jabalpur Route

FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A Chhindwara to Jabalpur bound bus carrying students, caught fire near Chauraj on Monday. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the accident. Prima facie probe reveals the tyre burst triggered fire in the bus. All passengers, primarily students en route to Jabalpur for exams, were safely evacuated from the bus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A major disaster was prevented with the coordinated efforts of the passengers and the bus staff.

Local authorities and emergency services responded promptly to the scene, extinguishing the fire and ensuring the safety of passengers.

An official inquiry into the incident has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the tire burst and the subsequent fire.

The fire left no chance to retrieve luggage from the bus's trunk, as the flames quickly escalated after the bus came to a halt.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)