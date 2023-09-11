Madhya Pradesh: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Goa CM Pramod Sawant |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and offered prayers.

Visuals showed Sawant along with the preists at the Temple. Sawant said that came to visit the temple along with some other political leaders and has prayed for everyone's well being. "I have prayed for the well being of citizens of Goa and for the development of the state..." said Sawant.

A priest at the temple told ANI that the gates of the temple opened early today and a special aarti was also performed. "The gates of the temple were opened early today...CM of goa also visited the temple with his prayers and I wish that all his wishes are fulfilled by god..." he said. The priest further said that a 'shahi sawari' will also be taken in the city in the evening hours.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of the deity. Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed only in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain.

This aarti is performed at 4 am with the fresh ashes of the pyre.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, the temple is situated on the side of the Holy River Shipra.

Read Also Bhopal: 250 Tribal Students From 63 Eklavya Schools Exhibit Art

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)