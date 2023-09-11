Bhopal Municipal Corporation Meets To Discuss Rs 123.5 Crore Fines Imposed By NGT, Moves To SC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation chairman Kishan Suryawanshi directed BMC commissioner to look into the matter as to why National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed series of fine amounting to a whopping Rs 123.5 crore on the civic body.

Notably, in a span of a few month, the NGT imposed three fines on the Bhopal civic body--

1. Rs 1 crore penalty over restaurant construction in catchment of upper Lake.

2. Rs 1.5 crore fine over fire at Adampur landfill site.

3. Rs 121 crore fine over release of medical waste in city's Motia Talab, Munsi Hussain Khan and Siddique Hasan Talab.

BMC Moves To SC

The corporators of Bhopal Municipal Corporation met on Monday to discuss various issues concerning the city. As the BMC chairman raised the issue of NGT penalties, MIC member Ravindra Yati informed that the civic body has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

All About Rs 121 Cr Penalty

Notably, a few days ago the National Green Tribunal came down heavily on the BMC and imposed Rs 121 crore fine on it for polluting city's water bodies. The NGT said instead of scientifically treating the liquid waste, the BMC released into city's Motia Talab, Munsi Hussain Khan and Siddique Hasan Talab.

NGT has ordered the civic body to deposit environmental cost with MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) within two months. This penalty amount shall be used to rejuvenate and restore the environment.

