Encroachments In Kaliasot River Catchment Area Show Cause Notice To BMC Chief City Planner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government issued a show cause notice to chief city planner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Neeraj Anand Likhar for negligence of duty and causing embarrassment to Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Urban Development and Housing Department during hearing at National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to encroachments in catchment area of Kaliasot river.

According to show cause notice, Subhash C Pandey had filed an application before NGT bench for removal of encroachments from catchment area of Kaliasot river.

In wake of this, BMC Assistant Commissioner (law) had written letters to Likhar on March 21 and on August 4, asking him to contact advocate Sachin Verma to remain present during hearing at NGT bench on due date.

Government said Likhar was incharge officer and failed to be keep tab on hearings and inform senior officials about the NGT proceedings. This action of his is a gross negligence of duty and a misconduct, notice said.

As a result, his two salary increments will be stopped under provisions of Rule 10 (4) of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeals) Rules, 1966.

The chief city planner has been asked to present his side within seven days before Deputy Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, VS Chaudhary Kolsani.