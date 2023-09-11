MP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai Siya Ram Slogans During Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Khargone

'I Can Smell If It's Country Or Foreign Liquor,' BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Scolds Drunk Workers Raising Loud Slogans For JSR |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media, w here Bhartiya Janta Party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen scolding "drunk" party workers raising slogans of "Jai Siya Raam". The incident occurred during the Jan Ashirvad Yatra rally held in Khargone district of Indore division on Sunday night.

In the video, he said, “Shut it! I can smell it up to here. Did you take desi or videshi (country or foreign liquor).”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the politician can be seen standing on the vehicle decorated heavily with flowers. The vehicle is surrounded by myriad people.

This is not the first time the BJP politician is seen making a controversial statement.

Anti-Congress Statement

Last week on Wednesday, regarding the stone pelting during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Vijavargiya said to media ‘Congress has gone crazy because of the support that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting’. That day, Kailash Vijayvargiya and minister Mohan Yadav were present in the yatra.

Anti-AAP Statement

He also targeted AAP in one of his statements of August 22 and said "Kejriwal had made big promises (to voters) in Gujarat as well, but I think his party lost deposits on 90 per cent of the seats there. (For AAP) there will be a repetition of their Gujarat poll situation in Madhya Pradesh."