 MP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai Siya Ram Slogans During Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai Siya Ram Slogans During Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Khargone

MP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai Siya Ram Slogans During Jan Aashirwad Yatra In Khargone

The incident occurred in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra rally held in Khargone district of Indore division on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
'I Can Smell If It's Country Or Foreign Liquor,' BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Scolds Drunk Workers Raising Loud Slogans For JSR |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media, w here Bhartiya Janta Party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen scolding "drunk" party workers raising slogans of "Jai Siya Raam". The incident occurred during the Jan Ashirvad Yatra rally held in Khargone district of Indore division on Sunday night. 

In the video, he said, “Shut it! I can smell it up to here. Did you take desi or videshi (country or foreign liquor).”

Read Also
MP Viral Video: 2 Booked For Tampering Union Min Tomar's Slogans From ‘Zindabad’ To...
article-image
Read Also
Politicians On Temple Run: Goa CM Pramod Sawant, K'taka Ex-CM Yediyuraapa Offer Prayers At Mahakal...
article-image

In the video, the politician can be seen standing on the vehicle decorated heavily with flowers. The vehicle is surrounded by myriad people.

This is not the first time the BJP politician is seen making a controversial statement.

Anti-Congress Statement

Last week on Wednesday, regarding the stone pelting during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Vijavargiya said to media ‘Congress has gone crazy because of the support that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting’. That day, Kailash Vijayvargiya and minister Mohan Yadav were present in the yatra.

Anti-AAP Statement

He also targeted AAP in one of his statements of August 22 and said "Kejriwal had made big promises (to voters) in Gujarat as well, but I think his party lost deposits on 90 per cent of the seats there. (For AAP) there will be a repetition of their Gujarat poll situation in Madhya Pradesh."

Read Also
MP News: Bus Carrying Students To Exam Centre Catches Fire At Chhindwara-Jabalpur Route
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai...

MP Viral Video: 'I Can Smell Upto Here,' Kailash Vijaywargiya Scolds Drunk BJP Workers Raising Jai...

MP: Congress MLA Wankhede Held For Planning To Show Black Flags To BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra...

MP: Congress MLA Wankhede Held For Planning To Show Black Flags To BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra...

Indore: Row Over Comments Of BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover On Indore's Top Rank In Cleanliness...

Indore: Row Over Comments Of BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover On Indore's Top Rank In Cleanliness...

Pandit Pradeep Mishra Reaches Indore For Shivcharcha, Thousands Of Devotees Across States Throng...

Pandit Pradeep Mishra Reaches Indore For Shivcharcha, Thousands Of Devotees Across States Throng...

CM Shivraj Extends Gratitude To Mahakal For Much-Needed Rains In MP, Performs 'Rudra Abhishek' With...

CM Shivraj Extends Gratitude To Mahakal For Much-Needed Rains In MP, Performs 'Rudra Abhishek' With...