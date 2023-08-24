Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Remains Tense Over Imambara Site | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The situation in Dhar was a bit tense after the members of Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti called for massive dharna over brewing another land scam in the town. A heavy police force has been deployed in the town to deal with any untoward incident.

Members of Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti in large numbers gathered in the town and held dharna, demanding the administration vacate Imambara, situated in Hatwara locality. The committee has been holding meetings for the last few months, demanding action in the matter.

The Hindu organisations are demanding that the building (Imambara) was given only for 15 days’ use during the Muharam festival, but they are now claiming ownership of the government property.

The government must act on the matter, get this place vacated, and recover the outstanding rent dues. The Samiti alleged that no action has been taken by the administration. Because of this, the Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti called upon a large number of Hindus to gather on Thursday.

Speeches on Land Jihad, Love Jihad The Samiti has called on the community members to gather in large numbers at Ghoda Chowpatty in the Jan Jagran Abhiyan on Thursday. Following which the administration has been on alert since the morning.

People of the Hindu community started gathering from the areas around 11 am in groups carrying saffron flags and tri-colours. Thousands of youth gathered on Model Road. During this, many office-bearers of the committee presented their views on the subject.

They spoke on topics like Land Jihad, Love Jihad and many speakers inspired the youth present on the burning issues to be alert and empowered.

Fierce agitation warned Later, the Samiti took out a rally, during which, the youth shouted slogans waving the saffron flag to the Collectorate, and submitted a memorandum to SP Manoj Kumar Singh and Collector Priyank Mishra.

It was told in the memorandum that in 1977, PWD's Hatwada building No 316 was given for 15 days on rent. Meanwhile, the people belonging to the minority community neither paid the rent nor vacated the building from 1977 to date.

The PWD department issued only two notices in the meantime as a result of the fact that minority people changed the identity of the building and started calling it Imambara, despite the fact that the actual Imambara building is No 319.

The memorandum demanded that the administration should get its orders regarding the building obeyed. Otherwise, the Hindu community will launch a fierce agitation, for which the administration will be responsible. However, the Collector said that action will be taken under the principle of natural justice.

“Since the subject has come to my attention. The other party will also be given the opportunity to be heard. Notices were issued. Further action will be taken after knowing what the reply has been in this matter’, he said. Meanwhile, the Collector asked the people of Dhar to maintain peace and harmony.

