 MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur

MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur

Despite hundreds of teachers dues pending, he was felicitated for excellent clerical work on Republic Day, they alleged. When Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi was contacted regarding the allegations, he stated that he was busy with Special Intensive Review (SIR) work and disconnected the call without providing further details.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur | AI generated

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government school teachers in Sardarpur block expressed anger over the prolonged delay in payment of their financial entitlements and demanded immediate clearance of dues.

Despite submitting three to four memorandums in the last one-and-a-half years, the Education Department has failed to resolve their grievances, leading to growing resentment among nearly 200 teachers in the block.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 69 candidates in fray for Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal council polls
article-image

Teachers highlighted multiple pending payments, including non-approval of the upgraded pay scale even after 18 months, non-payment of arrears of the upgraded payscale for over a year, pending four months of HRA arrears from two years ago, non-payment of DA arrears after increase from 46 to 50%, and five months of disability allowance arrears.

Teachers criticised the Block Education Officer and office staff for their indifferent approach. Several teachers, including Laxmi Kharadi, Rajesh Bairagi and Shantilal Morya, said their arrears have remained unpaid for one to two years despite repeated follow-ups.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Civil Court Bars BJP Corporator-Elect Rupali Bhagat Over Illegal Construction Non-Disclosure
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Civil Court Bars BJP Corporator-Elect Rupali Bhagat Over Illegal Construction Non-Disclosure
Palghar Drug Bust: Talasari Police Arrest 2 Men With Nearly 3 Kg Ganja Stockpile, Booked Under NDPS Act
Palghar Drug Bust: Talasari Police Arrest 2 Men With Nearly 3 Kg Ganja Stockpile, Booked Under NDPS Act
Mumbai Horror: Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Disabled Daughter After DNA Confirms 5-Month Pregnancy
Mumbai Horror: Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Disabled Daughter After DNA Confirms 5-Month Pregnancy
Mumbai Crime: Two Women Arrested In Malad For Extorting Politician Using Semi-Nude Photos, Posed As Activists
Mumbai Crime: Two Women Arrested In Malad For Extorting Politician Using Semi-Nude Photos, Posed As Activists

Meanwhile, the teachers also alleged that a teacher, Manohar Jaiswal, was attached to the Block Education Office for clerical work against government rules.

Despite hundreds of teachers dues pending, he was felicitated for excellent clerical work on Republic Day, they alleged.

When Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi was contacted regarding the allegations, he stated that he was busy with Special Intensive Review (SIR) work and disconnected the call without providing further details.

Attempts were also made to contact Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, Narottam Barkade, but he did not answer the phone.

When District Collector Priyank Mishra was approached on the issue, he said that if such a matter had indeed occurred, he would personally look into the entire case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur
MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur
MP News: Awareness Programme On Girls’ Safety Held In Dhar
MP News: Awareness Programme On Girls’ Safety Held In Dhar
MP News: 2 From Susner Detained After Raid At Rajasthan Illegal Drug Factory
MP News: 2 From Susner Detained After Raid At Rajasthan Illegal Drug Factory
MP News: Construction At Composting Plant Halted Over Irregularities In ALot
MP News: Construction At Composting Plant Halted Over Irregularities In ALot
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Girl Ends Life By Hanging Herself
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Girl Ends Life By Hanging Herself