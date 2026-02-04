MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur | AI generated

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government school teachers in Sardarpur block expressed anger over the prolonged delay in payment of their financial entitlements and demanded immediate clearance of dues.

Despite submitting three to four memorandums in the last one-and-a-half years, the Education Department has failed to resolve their grievances, leading to growing resentment among nearly 200 teachers in the block.

Teachers highlighted multiple pending payments, including non-approval of the upgraded pay scale even after 18 months, non-payment of arrears of the upgraded payscale for over a year, pending four months of HRA arrears from two years ago, non-payment of DA arrears after increase from 46 to 50%, and five months of disability allowance arrears.

Teachers criticised the Block Education Officer and office staff for their indifferent approach. Several teachers, including Laxmi Kharadi, Rajesh Bairagi and Shantilal Morya, said their arrears have remained unpaid for one to two years despite repeated follow-ups.

Meanwhile, the teachers also alleged that a teacher, Manohar Jaiswal, was attached to the Block Education Office for clerical work against government rules.

Despite hundreds of teachers dues pending, he was felicitated for excellent clerical work on Republic Day, they alleged.

When Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi was contacted regarding the allegations, he stated that he was busy with Special Intensive Review (SIR) work and disconnected the call without providing further details.

Attempts were also made to contact Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department, Narottam Barkade, but he did not answer the phone.

When District Collector Priyank Mishra was approached on the issue, he said that if such a matter had indeed occurred, he would personally look into the entire case.