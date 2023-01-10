Madhya Pradesh: 69 candidates in fray for Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal council polls

Representative Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the municipal council polls, returning officer Rahul Chauhan on Monday allotted election symbols to all 69 candidates who are in fray for Sardarpur and Rajgarh council elections.

According to information, from Sadarpur and Rajgarh, there are 16 and 15 independent candidates in fray respectively, Besides APP has fielded two candidates from Sardarpur and six from Rajgarh. In all 30 candidates are contesting on BJP and Congress ticket.

The election in both the Municipal Councils will be interesting as despite all efforts, BJP and Congress could not persuade their rebel leaders to take back their nominations as independent candidates. Denied a party ticket, the local leaders of the two parties are contesting as independents.

Notably, this time the elected councillors will elect the president and with an entry of independent candidates in the fray, both Sardarpur and Rajgarh will witness an interesting contest.

Madanlal Gaurav, the observer appointed by the election commission, is continuously reviewing the necessary preparations at the polling stations and the strong room of the Sardarpur municipal council for peaceful and fair elections.

Observer Gaurav took a review meeting of all the nodal officers engaged in the election at the Returning Officer's office in Sardarpur on Monday and gave necessary instructions regarding the preparations for the election.

