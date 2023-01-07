Madhya Pradesh: BJP announces list of candidates ahead of local body elections in Sardarpur

Representational Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming local body polls to Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal councils.

Babita Chhotu Yadav, Mangilal Yadav, Kiran Yadav, Reena Daware, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Goyal, Anil Garg, Nirmala Chauhan, Rahul Kharadi, Anita Ninama, Shanta Tahar, Sanjay Sethiya, Santosh Maru, Roma Mandloi and Jyoti Panwar made it to the list for the civic polls in Sardarpur in 15 wards.

Whereas, Shobha Sureshchandra, Shokat Sadar, Bhuribai Singar, Kavita Makwana, Hardik Tated, Pankaj Barod, Ramesh Singh Rajput, Nitin Chouhan, Anita Baniya, Ritu Soni, Doli Yadav, Hrishi Thakur, Ramesh Damor, Kanku Parmar, Mukesh Khimurare among those fielded by the party for the Rajgarh civic polls. BJP district president Rajiv Yadav has announced a list of candidates ahead of the local body elections in the core group meeting held on Saturday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur