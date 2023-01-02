Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Accused slipped into a well while escaping the crime spot in Sardapur. About four-five miscreants robbed jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from Ratlam's Sarafa trader at Badnawar Road of Sardarpur on Sunday night. After the incident, one of them named Bhura, a resident of Dattigaon slipped into the well with a bag of jewellery while running away from the scene. The villagers informed the police who rescued the accused and arrested him.

SDOP Ram Singh Meda said that businessman Chandra Prakash Kataria along with his son Abhishek Kataria was returning to Ratlam after a business meeting in Rajgarh of Sardarpur. Meanwhile, the accused carried out the crime. However, all the valuables were returned to the owner. A team has been constituted to find the absconding miscreants. Complainant Chandra Prakash Kataria said that the thieves physically assaulted them which led to injury in their head and neck.

