Madhya Pradesh: SDM inspects polling booths for municipal elections in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) inspected various polling booths in regard to the upcoming Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal council elections. SDM and returning officer Rahul Chauhan reviewed the preparation of various basic necessities including clean drinking water, toilets, sheds and others at the polling stations. Chauhan instructed the authority to write voting-related slogans outside polling booths to encourage voters. This will also motivate them to choose the best leader for them.

Later he also examined the strong room built-in Government Higher Secondary School for Girls in Sardarpur which has been selected for counting of votes. Notably, Sardarpur is divided into 15 wards. About 5, 381 voters will vote at 15 polling booths built in the city. On the order of the state election commission, the code of conduct has come into effect to conduct the city council elections. Submission of the nomination form has begun on December 30, 2022. Similarly, January 6 is the last date for submitting nominations and January 9 is the last date for withdrawing names. The voting will be held on January 20 and results will be declared on January 23. After this, selected councilors will elect the city president.