Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Sardarpur Rajgarh urban body elections

SDM holds meeting of the standing committee of public representatives and common people

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Representative Image
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and returning officer Rahul Chauhan held a meeting of the standing committee of public representatives and common people and informed them about the implementation of the Code of Conduct for local body elections.

SDM Chauhan informed that Section 144 has come into force in Sardarpur and Rajgarh villages ahead of the polls. Candidates will be able to spend up to Rs.75k and the account details of which will have to be given daily in the returning office.

Digital caste certificate will be valid along with the nomination papers. Those will have to be submitted by 3 pm on January 6. Talking to Free Press, tehsildar Dinesh Sonaratiya said that till afternoon of December 31, a total of 46 nomination papers have been distributed for Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal council elections, while no nomination papers have been submitted so far.

