Madhya Pradesh: Refusal to bribe, forces tribals to stay under the sky in bone-chilling weather in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven tribal families from small Barkheda village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district levelled serious accusations on their village sarpanch and deputy sarpanch claiming that their houses were demolished after they failed to grease their palm.

The tribals claimed that the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch had asked them to pay Rs one lakh each if they wanted to save their houses from demolition and demolished their houses when they failed to fulfil their demands. Out of these seven houses, two houses were constructed on the patta land. Now all the families are forced to spend the nights in this bone-chilling winter under the open sky.

Two of the lease owners, Rajudibai and Shantibai told that they along with the five other families were living on government land registered under Survey No 881/2 in makeshift shelters for the last 30 years. They said, On December 5, 2016, the Barkheda Gram Panchayat had also given us the leases for our two houses built on this land.

On December 19, the sarpanch's husband Sunil Meda, deputy sarpanch Anandi Lal Maru of Barkheda Gram Panchayat came to our house and told us to give Rs one lakh each or else our houses will be demolished. We said that we do not have that much money to give. On this, they left and on December 20, sarpanch husband Sunil Meda, deputy sarpanch Anandi Lal Maru, and naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma brought JCB at 1:30 pm and started demolishing the house. We requested that we don't have any alternate shelter to live in and requested them not to demolish our houses, despite this our houses were demolished, Rajudibai said.

Rajudibai has filed a complaint at the Rajod police station, but no action has been taken by the police in this matter so far.

For the last 10 days, these families have been surviving on the road under the open sky. Till now no administrative officer has taken care of them.

Meanwhile, JAYS tehsil president Rajendra Gamad extended his support to the tribal families and said that the sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, and naib tehsildar have demolished the houses unlawfully.

Gamad has warned the administration that if justice is not given to the aggrieved tribals within the next seven days, then JAYS will launch a movement in the district and take out a foot march from Barkheda village to Bhopal.

On the other hand, when contacted naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma said that whatever action has been taken has been done according to the rules.