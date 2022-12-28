Irregularities in Narmada-Mahi Lift Irrigation project: Former MP demands high-level inquiry from Governor in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Rs 1,683 cr Narmada - Mahi Lift Irrigation project, which is going to be the lifeline of the farmers of 66 villages of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district, has come under scanner over alleged poor quality construction. On Wednesday, a former Member of Parliament Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi himself visited the spot and investigated the irregularities going on there.

He assured full cooperation to the farmers and on demand of farmers, Rajukhedi sent a letter to the Governor and the Chief Minister and demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Notably, under the Narmada- Mahi Lift Irrigation Project, a 69-kilometre line passes through Minda, Baledi and Khakrod villages of Sardarpur tehsil. The project will benefit 25,422 hectares of land in 66 villages of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. The work of laying the pipeline is being done under Mahi Link Irrigation Project. About six months back, 12 metre- long and 18 mm wide pipes were laid underground.

However, within a few months, the pipes started surfacing on the ground and even their joints were also found open.

Farmers claimed that before laying the pipeline, proper ground levelling needs to be done to ensure that the level is not different from the area around but the contractor ignored it and as a result of which, the underground laid pipes are now seen on the surface.

On Wednesday former MP Rajukhedi has written a letter to the Governor and the Chief Minister, demanding that an inquiry committee be constituted regarding the irregularities in the project in the interest of the farmers so that they do not face any loss in future from this project.

Justice should be done to the farmers by including the regional public representatives of Sardarpur tehsil, Rajukhedi said.

Notably, Free Press raised the issue of irregularities in the work on December 12. Talking to Free Press, Rajukhedi said that the Narmada Lift Irrigation Project is the lifeline for lakhs of farmers here.

Irregularities have taken place in its construction work along with negligence. After observing this project with the farmers himself, he found that everything is not good and its high-level investigation has been done and demanded to improve its quality before any danger in the future.