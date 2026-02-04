 Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal

Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal

The commissioner stressed that citizens complaints regarding polluted water must be treated seriously and resolved promptly. He also reviewed chlorination work at overhead tanks and directed officials to ensure proper chlorination up to the end point of the supply network, with continuous monitoring.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday said that effective cleaning of sewer lines can reduce problems related to water leakage and contamination by nearly 50 per cent.

He issued strict instructions to officials to ensure timely redressal of water-related complaints across the city.

The commissioner was speaking at a zonal review meeting of the water supply, sewerage and drainage departments held at the City Bus Office. Senior officials, including additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers, assistant engineers, zonal officers and representatives from drainage, water supply and AMRUT departments, were present.

Read Also
Indore Cyber Crime: 43-Year-Old School Teacher Falls Victim To AI Voice Cloning, Loses 97k
article-image

During the meeting, Singhal reviewed zone-wise complaints received through the CM Helpline, Indore 311 app and weekly public water grievance hearings. Expressing dissatisfaction over delays in resolving contaminated water complaints in Zone No 8, he directed issuance of a show-cause notice to PHE assistant engineer Sharad Sohani for failing to act within the stipulated time.

FPJ Shorts
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3 Qualifier 2; Beat Majhi Mumbai By 44 Runs
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3 Qualifier 2; Beat Majhi Mumbai By 44 Runs
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium

The commissioner stressed that citizens complaints regarding polluted water must be treated seriously and resolved promptly. He also reviewed chlorination work at overhead tanks and directed officials to ensure proper chlorination up to the end point of the supply network, with continuous monitoring.

In view of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Singhal instructed officials to strictly follow survey guidelines. He directed that the cleanliness of toilets and premises be ensured in all government and private schools, including special facilities for persons with disabilities. Officials were also asked to undertake beautification works in their zones through municipal resources and CSR initiatives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal
Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal
Indore News: Woman Doctor Dies During Treatment
Indore News: Woman Doctor Dies During Treatment
Indore News: 25-Year-Old Medical MBBS Student’s Suicide Under Probe
Indore News: 25-Year-Old Medical MBBS Student’s Suicide Under Probe
MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur
MP News: Irked Government Teachers, Slam Admin Over Delay In Payment Of Dues In Sardarpur
MP News: Awareness Programme On Girls’ Safety Held In Dhar
MP News: Awareness Programme On Girls’ Safety Held In Dhar