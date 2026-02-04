Indore News: Proper Sewer Cleaning Can Halve Contaminated Water Issues, Says Kshitij Singhal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday said that effective cleaning of sewer lines can reduce problems related to water leakage and contamination by nearly 50 per cent.

He issued strict instructions to officials to ensure timely redressal of water-related complaints across the city.

The commissioner was speaking at a zonal review meeting of the water supply, sewerage and drainage departments held at the City Bus Office. Senior officials, including additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers, assistant engineers, zonal officers and representatives from drainage, water supply and AMRUT departments, were present.

During the meeting, Singhal reviewed zone-wise complaints received through the CM Helpline, Indore 311 app and weekly public water grievance hearings. Expressing dissatisfaction over delays in resolving contaminated water complaints in Zone No 8, he directed issuance of a show-cause notice to PHE assistant engineer Sharad Sohani for failing to act within the stipulated time.

The commissioner stressed that citizens complaints regarding polluted water must be treated seriously and resolved promptly. He also reviewed chlorination work at overhead tanks and directed officials to ensure proper chlorination up to the end point of the supply network, with continuous monitoring.

In view of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Singhal instructed officials to strictly follow survey guidelines. He directed that the cleanliness of toilets and premises be ensured in all government and private schools, including special facilities for persons with disabilities. Officials were also asked to undertake beautification works in their zones through municipal resources and CSR initiatives.