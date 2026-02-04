Indore News: National Service Scheme Camp Concludes With Message Of Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The joint special camp of all three National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Prime Minister’s College of Excellence Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College concluded with enthusiasm at village Umrikheda on Tuesday.

The seven-day residential camp was organised from January 28 to February 3, with the participation of 125 volunteers.

Throughout the camp, volunteers carried out a wide range of community-oriented activities, including digital literacy drives, Swachhata Abhiyan, plantation programmes, Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, rallies, poster-making competitions and street plays on de-addiction and HIV-AIDS awareness.

Intellectual sessions and cultural programmes were also organised to enhance social sensitivity and leadership skills among students.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by former Madhya Pradesh State NSS Officer Dr R K Vijay as the chief guest. Addressing the volunteers, he said that NSS offers countless opportunities that help shape personality and instil lifelong values of discipline and dedication. He encouraged students to remain continuously associated with NSS and stay committed to national service.

Dr Vijay appreciated the guidance of principal Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar and congratulated programme officers Prof Shanta Chauhan, Dr Arun Kumar Arya and Dr Gyaneshwar Tikhe for the successful execution of the camp. Administrative officer Dr Sanjay Prasad and faculty member Dr Ashish Pathak were also present, motivating volunteers. The programme was conducted by volunteers Vinay Choudhary and Khushi, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Gyaneshwar Tikhe.