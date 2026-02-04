Indore News: Woman Doctor Dies During Treatment | Representative image.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman doctor who suffered a medical emergency during the USICON-2026 conference in Indore succumbed after four days of treatment. The incident occurred on Saturday when Dr Tsering (Doma) Bhutia suddenly collapsed while delivering a presentation on stage.

Doctors and delegates present at the venue immediately administered CPR and rushed her to Life Care Hospital. As her condition remained critical, she was later shifted to Apollo Hospital. Medical examination revealed that she had a pre-existing brain aneurysm.

The weakened portion of a blood vessel in her brain ruptured suddenly, causing severe brain haemorrhage, following which she was placed on ventilator support.

On Monday, as her condition further deteriorated, preparations were underway to airlift her to Medanta Hospital in Mumbai. However, at the request of her family members, she was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Indore, where she passed away during treatment early Monday morning.

Dr Bhutia was a native of Sikkim and belonged to the Buddhist community. In accordance with religious traditions, her mortal remains have been sent to MGM Medical College for embalming. The body will subsequently be transported to Sikkim for the last rites.

What is Brain Aneurysm?

According to Dr Archana Verma, Neurologist at MY Hospital, a brain aneurysm is a serious condition related to blood vessels in the brain. It occurs when a weak spot develops in the wall of a blood vessel, causing it to bulge like a balloon. The condition often shows no symptoms and may remain undetected. However, if the aneurysm ruptures, it can lead to severe brain bleeding, resulting in sudden severe headache, dizziness, loss of consciousness, and can be life-threatening. Doctors consider it a medical emergency and advise immediate medical attention in such cases.

Facts and Figures

Around 3 5% of the global population may have an unruptured brain aneurysm.

Most aneurysms remain undetected because they often show no symptoms.

About 30,000 people suffer aneurysm rupture every year in countries like the United States (global numbers are much higher).

Nearly 1 in 2 ruptured aneurysm cases can be fatal.

Among survivors, about 50% may suffer permanent neurological damage.

Brain aneurysms are more common in adults aged 35 60 years.

Women are slightly more likely to develop aneurysms than men.

Causes of Brain Aneurysm

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Major contributor that weakens arteries.

Smoking Damages blood vessels and increases rupture risk.

Genetic Factors Family history can increase risk.

Head Injury or Trauma Blood Vessel Disorders Drug Abuse Especially cocaine or stimulant drugs.

Ageing Blood vessels weaken with age.

Unruptured Aneurysm

Often shows no symptoms, but in some cases

Pain behind or above the eye

Vision problems

Numbness on one side of face

Dilated pupil

Ruptured Aneurysm (Medical Emergency)

Sudden severe headache (often called worst headache of life)

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of consciousness

Stiff neck

Blurred or double vision

Seizures

Confusion or difficulty speaking