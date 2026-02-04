Indore News: 25-Year-Old Medical MBBS Student’s Suicide Under Probe |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The suicide of 25-year-old medical student Antriksh Agrawal, who allegedly ended his life in the hostel of MGM Medical College, has triggered a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

On Wednesday, the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee convened a meeting, chaired by dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, to initiate a comprehensive probe into all possible factors linked to the death.

Dr Ghanghoria described the incident as deeply unfortunate and concerning. He stated that the committee would examine every possible angle, including the possibility of ragging, bullying, or any other form of harassment that may have contributed to the student’s decision.

Meanwhile, police have taken possession of two mobile phones belonging to the deceased to conduct a detailed forensic examination and review his social media activity. No suicide note has been recovered from the hostel room or through digital sources so far.

According to the dean, preliminary findings suggest that the student may have been suffering from depression. He further clarified that, at present, no confirmed complaint or evidence of ragging or bullying has surfaced.

However, the family members of the deceased expressed suspicion of ragging on Tuesday, although no concrete evidence supporting the claim has emerged yet.

The deceased’s roommate, Harsh Kaushik, stated that he had not noticed any signs of distress or unusual behaviour. He recalled that Antriksh had mentioned he would freshen up and step out. Kaushik added that, to his knowledge, the student was not under significant stress apart from routine academic pressure.

He further noted that Antriksh had returned to the hostel earlier that evening with friends and was using his mobile phone normally. “There was no unusual behaviour, dispute, or relationship-related issue. He never shared any major concern with me,” he said.

Sources revealed that Antriksh had visited Pitra Parvat with friends on January 26 and had also gone to a café near the college on Sunday to celebrate the purchase of a new mobile phone. However, he was reportedly experiencing academic stress after scoring low marks in Biochemistry, which left him demotivated.

It has also emerged that although he chose to pursue his medical education in Indore, he often expressed that he missed his family, who reside in Gwalior. Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway.