MP News: Awareness Programme On Girls' Safety Held In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An extensive awareness programme on girls’ rights, safety and well-being was organised at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel, Badnawar.

The programme was organised under the Women and Child Development Department, in line with the directives of Collector Priyank Mishra and guidance of District Programme Officer Subhash Jain.

The programme was held as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women conducted for a month and the 100-day Child Marriage Free India campaign.

Badnawar Sub-Divisional Officer Priyanka Mimrod attended as chief guest. Addressing the students, she highlighted the importance of cyber safety, personal hygiene, balanced nutrition and the Dowry Prohibition Act. She advised girls to use mobile phones responsibly, avoid sharing personal information on social media, and remain alert about their rights and safety.

Representatives from the One Stop Centre informed students about support services available for women and girls facing violence, including police assistance, shelter, medical care, counseling and legal aid. They also shared important helpline numbers.

A medical officer explained the importance of nutrition, while MAMTA district coordinator Amit Shinde discussed the POCSO Act, child rights and stress management, encouraging students to share their concerns with teachers and parents.