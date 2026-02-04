 MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar

MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar

A truck driver was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ujjain–Badnawar four-lane highway near Baiganda intersection late Tuesday night. The deceased, Amarnath (53) of Sanwer, was trapped under the truck and died on the spot. Another driver sustained minor injuries. Police suspect wrong-side driving; investigation is underway.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks late Tuesday night on the Ujjain–Badnawar four-lane highway near Baiganda intersection. The deceased has been identified as Amarnath (53) a resident of Sanwer, Indore.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 10 pm. After the collision, the driver was trapped beneath one of the trucks and was rescued after three hours of effort. He died on the spot.

A youth travelling in the second truck sustained minor injuries. EMT Lokendra Singh and pilot Deepesh Malviya from the Kanvan 108 ambulance shifted the injured to the civil hospital.

Police registered a case of accidental death during the night, conducted the post-mortem in the morning, and handed over the body to family members after they arrived. Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred due to a truck coming from the wrong side, though a detailed investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai

Accident kills mother-son duo

Earlier on Tuesday, a speeding car hit three people on a motorcycle on Indore-Betul National Highway-- infamous for fatal accidents. The accident caused serious injuries to all three, who later succumbed to heavy blood loss.

Read Also
MP News: Ticket Inspector Beats Catering Staff For Denying Him Free Food Onborad Bandra–Patna...
article-image

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were traveling towards Nemawar, possibly for a cattle deal, though their exact destination remains unclear. According to the Nemawar police, the trio was traveling together when the tragic accident occurred.

The post-mortem examinations of the victims were conducted on Wednesday at the Khategaon Community Health Center, after which their bodies were handed over to their families for last rites.

Read Also
MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan Yadav Govt To Bear Registry Cost Of Displaced Tribals Of Sardar Sarovar Dam;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar
MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar
Indore Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Court Acquits Guard & Building Owner Due To Lack Of Evidence
Indore Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Court Acquits Guard & Building Owner Due To Lack Of Evidence
Ujjain Mahashivratri 2026: Mahakal Temple To Witness Higher Footfall; Arrangements Related To...
Ujjain Mahashivratri 2026: Mahakal Temple To Witness Higher Footfall; Arrangements Related To...
MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among...
MP News: Speeding Car Mows Down Three On Indore-Betul Highway Near Dewas; Mother-Son Duo Among...
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO