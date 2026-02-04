MP News: 53-Year-Old Driver Killed In Truck Collision Near Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks late Tuesday night on the Ujjain–Badnawar four-lane highway near Baiganda intersection. The deceased has been identified as Amarnath (53) a resident of Sanwer, Indore.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 10 pm. After the collision, the driver was trapped beneath one of the trucks and was rescued after three hours of effort. He died on the spot.

A youth travelling in the second truck sustained minor injuries. EMT Lokendra Singh and pilot Deepesh Malviya from the Kanvan 108 ambulance shifted the injured to the civil hospital.

Police registered a case of accidental death during the night, conducted the post-mortem in the morning, and handed over the body to family members after they arrived. Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred due to a truck coming from the wrong side, though a detailed investigation is underway.

Accident kills mother-son duo

Earlier on Tuesday, a speeding car hit three people on a motorcycle on Indore-Betul National Highway-- infamous for fatal accidents. The accident caused serious injuries to all three, who later succumbed to heavy blood loss.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were traveling towards Nemawar, possibly for a cattle deal, though their exact destination remains unclear. According to the Nemawar police, the trio was traveling together when the tragic accident occurred.

The post-mortem examinations of the victims were conducted on Wednesday at the Khategaon Community Health Center, after which their bodies were handed over to their families for last rites.