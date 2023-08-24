MP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash Accused Officer

On Cam: Angry Villagers Beat Up Patwari In Front Of Police After Shahdol Man Dies Due To Shock Of Losing Home |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man died of trauma after a patwari fraudulently sold his house in Shahdol on Wednesday. Agitated, kin of the deceased, along with the villagers, beat up the accused patwari in presence of police. The matter was reported from Kotma village where the villagers alleged that the patwari forged the registry of a house and sold it.

It is noteworthy that the incident happened just a few hours before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Shahdol for the inauguration of the scooty distribution programme in the district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, Santosh Burman died due to shock after his house was sold by patwari Deepak Patel. On Wednesday, Burman’s family members along with other villagers gathered to protest against the administration. They also blocked the road. When administration got to know about the protest, they sent patwari Deepak Patel to bring the situation under control.

Huge police force deployed

When the protestors saw the accused patwari on the spot, they got angry and thrashed Patel in the middle of the road. On receiving information, the officials of the police administration along with top officers of the district also reached the spot. A large number of police officers had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.