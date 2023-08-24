 MP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash Accused Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash Accused Officer

MP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash Accused Officer

The matter was reported from Kotma village where the villagers alleged that the patwari had sold a man’s land after getting a fake registry done.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
On Cam: Angry Villagers Beat Up Patwari In Front Of Police After Shahdol Man Dies Due To Shock Of Losing Home |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man died of trauma after a patwari fraudulently sold his house in Shahdol on Wednesday. Agitated, kin of the deceased, along with the villagers, beat up the accused patwari in presence of police. The matter was reported from Kotma village where the villagers alleged that the patwari forged the registry of a house and sold it.

It is noteworthy that the incident happened just a few hours before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Shahdol for the inauguration of the scooty distribution programme in the district.  

Read Also
MP S*x Scandal: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Caught In Compromising Position With Man; Video Goes Viral
article-image
Read Also
MP Viral Video: Muslim Man Thrashed With Pipe, Stabbed Multiple Times In Khandwa
article-image

According to the information, Santosh Burman died due to shock after his house was sold by patwari Deepak Patel. On Wednesday, Burman’s family members along with other villagers gathered to protest against the administration. They also blocked the road. When administration got to know about the protest, they sent patwari Deepak Patel to bring the situation under control. 

Huge police force deployed

When the protestors saw the accused patwari on the spot, they got angry and thrashed Patel in the middle of the road. On receiving information, the officials of the police administration along with top officers of the district also reached the spot. A large number of police officers had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Drunk Railway Employee Urinates Openly In 3rd AC Coach Of Sampark Kranti Express,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Expansion On The Cards In Poll-Bound MP; 3 To 4 New Members Likely To Get In

Cabinet Expansion On The Cards In Poll-Bound MP; 3 To 4 New Members Likely To Get In

MP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash...

MP Viral Video: Man Dies Of Trauma After Patwari Fraudulently Sells His House; Angry Mob Thrash...

MP S*x Scandal: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Caught In Compromising Position With Man; Video Goes Viral

MP S*x Scandal: Congress MLA Suresh Raje Caught In Compromising Position With Man; Video Goes Viral

AAP Appoints Madhya Pradesh Co-Incharges Ahead Of State Legislative Polls

AAP Appoints Madhya Pradesh Co-Incharges Ahead Of State Legislative Polls

MP Weather Update: State 7% Short Of Rain Quota; Heavy Showers Likely In Rewa, Sagar & Shahdol...

MP Weather Update: State 7% Short Of Rain Quota; Heavy Showers Likely In Rewa, Sagar & Shahdol...