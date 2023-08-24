 CUET-PG Counselling: All Seats In MBA (FA), MBA (MM) Filled In Indore's DAVV
On the first day of CUET-PG counselling, the university had invited all reserved category and unreserved category candidates up to AIR-300.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All seats in MBA in Financial Administration, Marketing Management, Human Resources, e-Commerce and Financial Services were filled at DAVV teaching departments on the first day of CUET-PG counselling. 

Besides, nearly 50 per cent seats remained vacant in PG courses including MBA in Tourism, Media Management, Business Economics, Foreign Trade, Entrepreneurship and APR. 

In the initial three hours of counselling all quota seats in MBA Financial Administration, Marketing Management, Human Recourse, e-Commerce and Financial Services got filled. Besides, nearly 50 per cent seats in nine other MBA courses also got filled in the counselling. 

After that candidates belonging to unreserved categories up to AIR-300 were called. They opted for MBA (FA), MBA (MM), MBA (HR), MBA (e-Comm) and MBA (FS). 

As per the university, seats in all these five courses got filled on the first day of the counselling. For the remaining seats, the counselling will be held on Thursday. 

NSUI to lay siege to DAVV today

Activists of National Student Union of India (NSUI) are going to lay siege to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya over different issues related to students including alleged delay in conduct of exams, results and poor evaluation of answer books. 

“While the students' issues remain unaddressed, many irregularities are also going on in the university which will also be highlighted by us,” said NSUI city president Rajat Patel. 

