Bhopal: Liquor Shop Employees Assault Police Constable, 2 Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two liquor shop employees thrashed a police constable on late Tuesday night.

The police constable, posted at Ayodhya Nagar police station, had asked them to close shop, as it was open till late night. The two accused were arrested on Wednesday. Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has suspended Ayodhya Nagar station house officer Ritesh Sharma for being negligent as the liquor shop remained open after 11 pm.

According to Ayodhya Nagar police, constable named Kalyan Singh reached liquor shop in Dial-100 FRV vehicle driven by Ajay. Three persons, Ajit Dubey, Sachin Shandilya and Amit Pandey, who work at the shop, were consuming liquor in open in front of the shop. Constable Singh told them to close the shop, and directed driver Ajay to click a picture of open shop as a proof. Amit Pandey turned furious and abused constable Singh.

Pandey tried attacking Singh with a stick, which hit his hand instead. Soon, Dubey also joined forces with Singh and attacked Singh with another stick, following which he began bleeding from his mouth.

Ajay quickly informed other cops posted at Ayodhya Nagar police station, who reached the spot and nabbed Dubey and Shandilya, while Pandey fled. Both the accused have been sent to jail.

