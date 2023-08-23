Bhopal's Gurang Receives Warm Welcome At Rani Kamlapati Station As He Arrives With Gold In World Taekwondo Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate by profession, sportsman by passion Bhopal's Laxman Gurang brought laurels to India as he won gold in 16th World Taekwondo Championship held in South Korea.

Gurang defeated Malasia in final in Kayrongi category. He also won bronze in Poomsae category.

Large number of taekwondo students welcomed him with flowers as he arrived at Rani Kamlapati station on Wednesday.

