Indore's Iconic Lal Balti Kachori: A 60-year-old eating joint that continues to win hearts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is known for its tasty food. From Indori poha to bhutte ka khas, the city continues to experiment with basic ingredients to turn them into lip-smacking dish.

In the same series, today we get you Indore's popular Lal Balti Kachori and the story behind its fame.

Lal Balti Kachori, is a legendary eatery that has been delighting taste buds for six decades. This iconic eating joint has become a household name, captivating locals and visitors alike with its irresistible flavors.

The story behind the name of this renowned establishment adds to its charm. During its early days, the owners used a red bucket (Balti), as a promotional tool. The bucket, adorned with a lit bulb to signal its opening, became the symbol of the shop. As people flocked in long queues to savor the famous kachoris, the shop became affectionately known as "Lal Balti Kachori."

Today, Lal Balti Kachori proudly operates three branches across Indore, enchanting customers at Tilak Path, Rajendra Nagar, and Silicon City. Since its inception, the shop has maintained its commitment to excellence, ensuring that each kachori holds the same irresistible taste that has won over generations.

Intriguingly, Raghunath Ranade, the founder, once shared an anecdote about former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Whenever Vajpayee visited Indore, he would frequent Shekhar Kibe ji's house, located in close proximity to Lal Balti Kachori's original shop. It was here that the prime minister indulged in the shop's flavorsome kachoris, relishing their authentic taste.

As per report of News 18, owner Anupreeta Anand Ranade, revealed that Lal Balti Kachori has stood the test of time, spanning an impressive six decades in the culinary business. When the shop first opened its doors, a single piece of their famous potato kachori was sold for a mere five paise. In present, one can indulge in this delectable delight for a modest price of Rs 15 per kachori.

Anupreeta proudly shared the shop's rich history, tracing back to her father-in-law, Raghunath Ranade, who established the business six decades ago. Her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sushila, worked alongside him, creating a harmonious partnership that propelled the shop's success. Following in their footsteps, their son, Anand Ranade, has taken the reins, preserving the shop's legacy with dedication.

Lal Balti Kachori has remained true to its roots, specializing exclusively in potato kachoris throughout its illustrious history. To complement their flavorsome kachoris, the shop prepares a famous green chutney, lovingly crafted in their very own home.

The excellence of Lal Balti Kachori has not gone unnoticed by Bollywood's finest. Years ago, the celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Indore for a stage performance and had the pleasure of savoring their aloo kachori. Enthralled by its taste, he lauded the delicacy, leaving the audience captivated. Notable personalities like Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar have also relished the kachoris, their taste buds won over by this culinary masterpiece.

