The Great Indian Bustard |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Great Bustard – which lost narrowly to peacock in race for National Bird status– is now close to extinction. Indian Great Bustard’s loss is also a loss for Madhya Pradesh, which was once home to the majestic bird. The state failed to conserve the bird. This failure would also lead to decommissioning of two wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

The Endangered Species Day on Friday, should serve as a wake-up call for the state and people tasked with saving the Indian Great Bustard and they should put in more effort to save it. The day is observed every year on the third Friday of May.

Or, else the day will pass off with routine pledges of action and protection of threatened and endangered species, while the IGB would cross the threshold of extinction.

Karera Wildlife Sanctuary and Ghatigaon Wildlife Sanctuary are the two designated sanctuaries for the endangered Great Indian Bustard. However, they are about to be decommissioned. Reason: No Great Indian Bustard (GIB) has been sighted at these two sanctuaries for over a decade.

The government of MP tried to repopulate the state GIB. However, in absence of any follow-up the effort never fructified.

The GIB was once in race for the national bird tag. Alas, today it’s on the verge of extinction. Great Indian Bustard or Indian Bustard, a species native to the Indian subcontinent, was known for its ostrich-like appearance.

As per figures shared by forest officials and cited on national park’s website, GIB population has reduced from 1,200 to 1,500 to a meagre 150 odd.

The bird species were found in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, MP and Rajasthan. MP was home to the majestic bird.

However, rampant poaching and shrinking natural habitat led to the extinction of GIB population in the state. The bird species was declared critically endangered in 2011, after the loss of 90% of the total bird population.

Year Population in the country

1970 1200-1500

2011 250

As of now... 150

Failure of GIB conservation in MP

(as per forest report update)

Despite species being declared critically endangered in 2011, no proper safeguards were put in place to protect the remaining GIB population.

The efforts to repopulate the GIB in bird sanctuaries in MP never actually saw any real progress.

