Indore Sports Update: Trimurti Club wins Purvanshi Mudgal B Grade Cricket by 112 runs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trimurti Club secured an easy victory over NCA Academy in the Purvanshi Mudgal B-Grade cricket tournament, on Thursday. They beat Ajmera Club by huge 112 runs.

Batting first, Trimurti Club scored 273 runs in allotted 40 overs. Ankit Kashyap was the top scorer for his team with 70 runs, followed by Sagar (65). However, it was Ashraf Khan, who stole the show with his unbeaten 62 runs. Later, he also bagged 4 wickets. Mohit Nagar of NCA Academy also bagged 2 wickets to keep Trimurti Club in check.

In reply, NCA team was bundled out for a paltry score of 161 runs. Shobhit Sharma scored 39 runs. Rohit took 2 wickets but it was Ashraf Khan who did the maximum damage with the ball. He scalped 4 wickets to secure a comfortable win for his team.

Vikas and Ankit also took 2 wickets each for Trimurti Club. Ashraf's all-round performance earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

Self-defence camp from May 25

Sri Krishna Public School, Tilak Nagar will host a 10-day Basic self-defence course from May 25. The course is aimed at developing self-confidence among girls and women and will be organized by Mission Hifazat in partnership with Deeprekha Social Organization.

The course will be conducted under the expert guidance of a team of self-defence certified coaches and black belt holders. The trainers include kickboxing national champion Sumitra Chandravanshi, Bhumi Upadhyay and national champion Priyanka Kamble and Gulmohar Kathwas, who will give training in Karate.

Master Saeed Alam, an eighth dan black belt holder and winner of 16 international awards, will be leading the self-defence training with his team. He has been imparting self-defence training for the past 37 years. The camp will provide safety equipment for all the participants, which is available only in Madhya Pradesh.

Thakur , Goud appointed technical officials

Two skilled individuals-- Sunil Thakur and Anil Goud-- have been appointed as technical officers for Kabaddi in the upcoming Khelo India University Games, organized by the Government of India in Uttar Pradesh from May 21 to 27.

The Kabaddi Federation of India has entrusted Thakur and Goud with the responsibility of ensuring that the technicalities of the game are observed and followed. Thakur, who has previously been dispatched to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh by Khelo India, is no stranger to the rigorous demands of technical officiating, and Goud's appointment is a testament to his competence and experience. Khelo India is a platform that encourages youth participation in sports and helps them hone their skills. Among the key aspects of the Khelo India initiative is Kabaddi, a game that has become increasingly popular among Indian youths. The Khelo India Kabaddi matches will be held in GB Nagar, Noida. Speaking on the occasion, officials of various Kabaddi Associations expressed their happiness and congratulated Thakur and Gaur on their new positions. They believe that the duo will deliver their duties with utmost sincerity, dedication and enthusiasm. The appointment of Thakur and Goud is a major boost to the Khelo India initiative, and it is expected that their presence will lend a new level of professionalism to the game of Kabaddi. The Government of India is hopeful that such initiatives will spur a renewed interest in sports among the youth of the country and aid in their all-around development.

Bengal Tigers top points table, MP Royals secure second place

Three matches were played on Thursday in the Just Kabaddi League , which is being jointly hosted by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club. In the first match, Real Rajasthan got 57 points and Bengaluru Tiger got 55 points, Real Rajasthan won the match by just 2 points. The second match was played between UP Dhurandhar and Tamil Titans . UP Dhurandhar earned 76 points while Tamil Titan got only 34 points. UP Dhurandhar won the match by 42 points. The third match was played between Haryana Yoddha and MP Royal in which MP Royal scored 63 points while Haryana Yoddha managed only 35 points. MP Royal won the match by 28 points.

Currently, Bengal Tigers are at the top of the points table while MP Royals are placed in the second place. During matches, Sawan Sonkar, Prakash Verma, Rakesh Reva Sia, Atul Prakash Jain, Rajkumar Bhatt, Sapan, Vikas Yadav, Kailash Rawat, Ravi Badjatya, Sachin Gore, Councilor Rau, Sandeep Chauhan, Councilor Rau City Council, Kuldeep Bhatia received the introduction. Guest reception was done by Paramjit Singh Pammi, Manna Lal Bindoria, Ramprakash Gautam, Sunil Thakur and Rajendra Kashid Bun.