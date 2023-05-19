Rishabh Chauhan, an emerging  cricket star of Indore

Rishabh Chauhan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore lad Rishabh Chauhanhas emerged as a rising star in the Indian cricket scene. His recent performance in the U-19 India Paytm Challengers Trophy has proved his mettle as an all-rounder.

Born and raised in the streets of Kalani Nagar, Rishabh fell in love with cricket at a very young age. He would often be found playing street cricket, hitting the ball with all his might and sending it flying past the windows of nearby houses. His love for the sport caught the attention of his father, who took him to the club in 2012.

After a few years of training, Rishabh shifted to the NDPS Academy, where he continued to hone his skills as a right-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner. His hard work paid off when he scored 710 runs and took 18 wickets in the Voice Bihar Trophy. He also led the Madhya Pradesh team in the finals. Rishabh's talent soon caught the attention of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. While participating in the National Cricket Academy in Himachal, he received batting tips from both the cricketers, which further fueled his passion for the sport. Rishabh's performance in various tournaments like Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16, Vinu Mankad Trophy U-19, and Quadrangular Series U-19 India have made him a force to be reckoned with in the Indian cricket scene. He has proven himself to be a skilled all-rounder, who can both bat and bowl with equal finesse.

Despite his success, Rishabh remains humble and credits his coach Sanjay Pandey and parents for his achievements. He knows that hard work and determination are the key to success in any field, and he is determined to continue his journey to becoming one of the best cricketers in India. With his talent and dedication, there is no doubt that Rishabh will make a mark in the world of cricket and bring glory to his city and country.