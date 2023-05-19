Bhopal: Engineer suspended for dereliction of duty in ‘crorepati’ subordinate Hema Meena case

The crorepati terminated contractual engineer Hema Meena (R) and one of her seized properties (L) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister on Thursday directed suspension of MP Police Housing Corporation engineer Janardan Singh for dereliction of duty in supervising and checking the wrongdoings of his ‘crorepati’ subordinate contractual sub-engineer Hema Meena, who was terminated recently over corruption charges.

On the orders of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the engineer has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to Bhopal headquarters till further orders, said the home minister Narottam Mishra.

On May 11, Lokayukta police Bhopal had conducted raids on the properties of the corporation’s contractual sub-engineer Meena. She was found in possession of assets worth Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to her known sources of income.

As per the order issued by the ADG and managing director Upendra Jain, Meena was working under the supervision of project in-charge of Sagar division Janardan Singh. It was the duty of Singh to monitor the work of his subordinate contractual sub-engineer Meena but he failed in it; and this has tarnished the image of the corporation, said the order.

’Corrupt’ Meena enjoyed Singh’s shelter, say sources

It has come to fore that the Singh had close links with his subordinate Meena. The connection between the two came to fore when the Lokayukta police scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at Meena’s house. Singh was found frequently visiting her farmhouse.

Sources too claimed that Singh remained in constant touch with Meena and was not only aware of her wrongdoings but even supported her in ‘every possible way’. It was with the alleged support and protection of Singh, that the sub-engineer Meena, who drew a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, was able to amass property worth Rs 10 crore in a very short time, they added.