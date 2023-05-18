 Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation launches 1-year internship programme
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) will launch an exclusive internship programme in IT field shortly.

The MPSEDC managing director Abhijeet Agarwal said the opportunity was open to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The program offers hands-on experience, mentorship, training, and networking opportunities.

The selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. Applications can be submitted via MP Online by May 20, 2023. The selection process involves examination on June 11 and 12. For more information, one can visit mpsedc.mp.gov.in.

After completing one-year internship, the selected candidates can get job in the corporation. The MPSEDC is planning to give training to 100 interns.

