DMC increases intake capacity to 587 seats for internships of Foreign Medical Graduates

DMC increases intake capacity for FMGs | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has released a list of recognised institutes with an intake capacity of 587 Internship seats for the MBBS students who have studied abroad.

This move came after the National Medical Commission (NMC) allowed MBBS students to enroll for internship programmes who have cleared the Foreign Undergraduate Medical Examination (FMJE).

The DMC has designated 587 positions in public and private hospitals in Delhi specifically for these students.

This is a substantial increase compared to the previous allocation of only 42 spots in both public and private hospitals.

Issuing a public notice in this regard, DMC mentioned, "This is for the attention of all Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) applying for Internship to the Delhi Medical Council, for allocation of Internship Rotations in stand-alone PG Institutes imparting DNB Training under DNB-PDCET, in NCT of Delhi, as per directives of the National Medical Commission."

Seats for internships have been made available in five government and six non-government institutes.

The previous allocation of only 42 seats for FMGs in the city resulted in protests by the students.

After conveying their concerns to the Health Ministry, the Delhi Medical Council has achieved some respite for the students.

As per the established regulations, students who have returned from overseas are required to fulfil an internship requirement even after successfully passing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Without completing the internship, they do not attain the status of a recognized doctor and can only engage in medical practice once this requirement is fulfilled.

In recent months, students who returned to India after pursuing medical studies abroad expressed their grievances regarding the lack of internship opportunities in hospitals, despite appearing for the FMGE exam.

However, in a recent guideline, the NMC has stipulated that the completion of the internship must take place within two years of clearing the final MBBS exam, FMGE, or National Exit Test (Next) Stage-I.

List of allotment of seats

DDU Hospital has 142 seats

ESI Hospital Basaidarapur, Punjabi Bagh has 70 seats

Hindu Rao Hospital has 150 seats

Northern Railway Hospital has 40 seats

RML Hospital has 30 seats

Batra Hospital has 20 seats

BLK Hospital has 25 seats

Holy Family Hospital has 40 seats

Jaipur Golden Hospital has 20 seats

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has 30 seats

St. Stephen’s Hospital has 20 seats

However DMC further clarified in the notice that these students would not be eligible for any stipend during internships in any of these institutes.