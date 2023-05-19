Bhopal: ATS keep the HuT radicals International connections close to heart

The ATS team produced the HuT member caught from Chhindwara in the district court. | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ATS is keeping a closely guarded secret the international connection of the arrested Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) activists of the Indian module. The 16 arrested members of the Islamic radical group HuT are going to be produced before a special court of ATS here on Friday.

MP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested the radicals on May 9 from Bhopal, Chhindwara and Hyderabad (Telangana); their police remand ends on May 19.

The investigations have revealed that the activists were using the hi-end software, chat Apps and also dark web for communication. The radicals used the Apps to remain in touch with masters, said the sources. The two masterminds Saleem and Yasir were leading the Indian module, from Hyderabad and Bhopal respectively, however, the names of the ' super mastermind’ who was giving instructions to them sitting abroad is what ATS is not disclosing. Sources said that the ATS will reveal the name before the court and thereafter make it public. “The master of the organisation could be in Pakistan or Syria, or some other place, but the exact location of the master is yet not disclosed by the ATS,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that ATS sleuths are focused on getting maximum information from the members of the organisation, before presenting them before the court on Friday. The ATS may demand more time from the court to get the desired information from the radicals.

IG ATS, Anurag Kumar told Free Press that they are taking the services of the cyber forensic lab to extract the data of their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets. Their call details are being analysed and the data which they had deleted is also being recovered. The IG however refused to share the details of the ‘super mastermind’ of the organisation. The details will be shared with the court about the investigations, when the activists will be presented before the court.