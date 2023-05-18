 Bhopal: 173 vehicles stolen from parking space in last 4 months, recovery rate stands at 25%
Bhopal: 173 vehicles stolen from parking space in last 4 months, recovery rate stands at 25%

Bhopal: 173 vehicles stolen from parking space in last 4 months, recovery rate stands at 25%

Most vehicles are two-wheelers. Police depend on informers for recovery. Absence of CCTVs in unpaid parking.

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicle thefts have gone unrestrained in the city, especially at places where free parking space has been made available to people. Data revealed by the Bhopal police commissionerate indicate that 173 two-wheelers were stolen from 10 number market, Bittan market, New market, Inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) and MP Nagar in last four-and-a-half months.

Most vehicle thefts took place at ISBT parking lot from where 40 two-wheelers went missing. Fifteen two-wheelers were stolen from New Market followed by Zone-2 of MP Nagar where 12 people lost their vehicles.

The key reason behind theft is absence of CCTV cameras in the parking lots. When contacted, police officials said police depended too much on whistle-blower network to recover lost vehicles. They added that out of 173 stolen vehicles, only 44 have been recovered till date. According to sources, police do not pay heed to vehicle lifting incidents, which is also a reason behind poor recovery of lost vehicles.

When questioned about lack of CCTV cameras in smart parking lots, police officials said, “It is the job of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install CCTV cameras in parking spaces.”

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said number of policemen deployed at smart parking lots had been increased after vehicle thefts were reported.

Will act soon

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary told Free Press that CCTVs would be installed soon in free-of-cost smart parking spaces.

UP: School van Driver molests student inside vehicle, Police registers case
article-image

